Kleros Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. Kleros has a market cap of $66.13 million and $1.22 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005020 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,279,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

