Knekted (KNT) Market Cap Hits $26,350.02

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Knekted has a market cap of $26,350.02 and approximately $5.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and Crex24. During the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00126976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.00554396 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00165068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00301769 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00048719 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,750,022 tokens. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net.

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

