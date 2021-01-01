Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KNRRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $33.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.