Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Trading Up 6.5%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 180 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Kobe Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBSTF)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, the Americas, other countries in Asia, and Europe. The company offers iron and steel products, including steel wire rods and bars, steel plates and sheets, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders.

