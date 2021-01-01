Kornit Digital (KRNT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT):

12/21/2020 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $70.00 to $100.00.

12/21/2020 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $70.00 to $100.00.

12/15/2020 – Kornit Digital is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

12/12/2020 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

12/5/2020 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

12/4/2020 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

11/30/2020 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2020 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

11/11/2020 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $58.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/11/2020 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -557.06 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $92.61.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

