KuCoin Shares (KCS) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002385 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $56.06 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027811 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00011136 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

