Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Trading Up 0.1%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.66 and last traded at $61.31. 7,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 20,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kyocera Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

