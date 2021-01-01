Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.30 Million

Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post sales of $36.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.59 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $86.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $162.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.80 million to $169.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $171.87 million, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $175.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LADR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,876,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $391,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 686,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,863,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,105 shares of company stock worth $2,487,791 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 65.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 724,833 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,625 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 45.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 388,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,286,000 after purchasing an additional 320,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares during the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 796,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.32. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

