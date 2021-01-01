Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 738.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 738.60 ($9.65).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) alerts:

LON LAND traded down GBX 15.90 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 673.80 ($8.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 691.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 589.75. Land Securities Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,001 ($13.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s payout ratio is currently -23.33%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan acquired 45,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, with a total value of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.