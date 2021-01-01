Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.15. Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 7,537,084 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £10.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

Get Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) alerts:

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.