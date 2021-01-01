Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

