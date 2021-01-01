LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LC opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,773 shares of company stock valued at $290,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after buying an additional 3,759,818 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 982,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 700,659 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 13,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 573,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.