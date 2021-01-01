LendingClub Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 15,033 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,570% compared to the typical volume of 900 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on LC. UBS Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $630,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,773 shares of company stock valued at $290,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LC opened at $10.56 on Friday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

