LEOcoin (LC4) Hits One Day Volume of $344.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,458.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $740.95 or 0.02515190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00437515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.57 or 0.01186634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00560426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00224825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

