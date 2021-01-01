LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. LG Display has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LG Display by 33,346.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 599,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

