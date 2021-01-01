Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $99.45. 298,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,481. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

