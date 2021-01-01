Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde plc (LIN.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €227.49 ($267.63).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

Linde plc (LIN.F) stock opened at €213.00 ($250.59) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €211.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €204.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. Linde plc has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1-year high of €226.40 ($266.35).

About Linde plc (LIN.F)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.