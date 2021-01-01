Lobstex Hits One Day Volume of $107,020.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $107,020.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.04 or 0.00276111 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,997,935 coins and its circulating supply is 20,997,923 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.