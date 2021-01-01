LUNA (LUNA) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Bitrue, GDAC and Coinone. During the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, KuCoin, Upbit, GOPAX, Bitrue, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

