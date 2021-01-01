Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mack-Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

