Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $1.95. Macro Enterprises shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 3,550 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCESF)

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.