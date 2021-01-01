MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.33

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.33 and last traded at C$26.28, with a volume of 294320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 232.23 and a quick ratio of 231.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -127.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.43.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3955906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,266,688.49. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,085 shares in the company, valued at C$4,634,749.80. Insiders have sold 39,444 shares of company stock valued at $940,696 over the last three months.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

