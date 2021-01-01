Master Contract Token (MCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $303,913.59

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $303,913.59 and $5,861.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $730.67 or 0.02491716 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

