Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.72. 49,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,334. Materion has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $64.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 81.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 33,322 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.