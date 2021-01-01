Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 19,930 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 19,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $2,790,399.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $98,937,086.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $139.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.64. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

