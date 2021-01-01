Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.35 million. Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

