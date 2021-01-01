Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $215,372.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $651,188.73 and approximately $215,372.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00131998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00558729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00163303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00299467 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00050296 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

