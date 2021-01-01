Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MEI opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 288.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 140.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $222,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.