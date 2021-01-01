MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MCBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetroCity Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $370.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CFO Farid Tan sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $303,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 807,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,922.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $393,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,888,910.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,805 in the last 90 days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $230,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

