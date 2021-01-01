Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.40. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 6,679 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

