MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Brokerages

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $185,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,998. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 33.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 236.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 225.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,186 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $47.06 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $796.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

