Michael R. Long Sells 100,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. Research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

