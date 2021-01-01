Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.09. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 224,209 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

About Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

