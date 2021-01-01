MicroBitcoin (MBC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.09 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $114.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005799 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 984.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00092459 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.