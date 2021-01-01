Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.84.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $138.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

