MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MicroVision from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MicroVision presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

MVIS opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $787.66 million, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

