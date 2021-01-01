Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $25.42 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for about $25.42 or 0.00086683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $22,637.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00557815 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00166814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300994 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049361 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 105,265 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.