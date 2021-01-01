Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for approximately $14.58 or 0.00049786 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $2.38 million and $21,403.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00130055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00559535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00161269 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00300984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00049663 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 162,978 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

