Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.11

Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $182.11 and traded as high as $247.50. Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) shares last traded at $240.50, with a volume of 239,960 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

