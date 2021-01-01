MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

