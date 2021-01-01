Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53). 59,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 65,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.54.

In related news, insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) Company Profile (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

