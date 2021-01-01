Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and $490,312.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00041440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00308300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00028008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.98 or 0.01973285 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

