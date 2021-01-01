Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mohawk Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.93.

NYSE MWK opened at $17.21 on Monday. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,927,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,085,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

