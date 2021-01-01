Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.62 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $9.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.95. 363,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,439. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.52.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,111,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after buying an additional 813,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,014,000 after buying an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.