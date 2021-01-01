Monolith Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Monolith has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and $9,594.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

