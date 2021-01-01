Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,669,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,619,000 after buying an additional 469,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,808,000 after buying an additional 601,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,282,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $92.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

