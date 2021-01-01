Morgan Stanley Acquires 25,969 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,969 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 104,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 27.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $23.42 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

