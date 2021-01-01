Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company.

Get Seer alerts:

Shares of Seer stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. Seer has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $86.13.

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $15,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.