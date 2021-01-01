Morgan Stanley Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 112.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,784,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,435.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $68,587,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,000.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $972.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $899.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

