Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 258,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 32,561 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1,250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 177,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 164,218 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $17.81 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.